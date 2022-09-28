Advertise
Battle of the Tigers: Auburn to play LSU Saturday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will host the LSU Tigers Saturday evening.

Both teams are 3-1 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN

