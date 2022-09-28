Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search for man with multiple warrants

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department is searching for Christin Martinez, age 30, in the area of 13000 block of County Rd. 42 East. Also searching for the suspect are the Chilton County Sheriff’s Dept., Clanton PD, Thorsby PD and ALEA

Martinez has multiple outstanding warrants for Assault 1st, Kidnapping and Making Terrorist Threats according to Jemison PD. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

During the search, a Chilton County Sheriff’s K-9 handler was injured after falling into a ravine, according to the CCSO. The deputy is in the ER for his injuries. His injuries are not life threatening according to the sheriff.

Jemison PD is asking anyone with information about Martinez to call (205) 755-2511 or 911.

