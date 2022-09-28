Advertise
Crenshaw County Schools using pandemic relief funds for district improvements

Crenshaw County Schools
Crenshaw County Schools(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY , Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County school system has received millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. That money is being used for better education materials and school building improvements.

Crenshaw County Schools Superintendent Dodd Hawthorne says they wouldn’t have been able to provide these new amenities without these funds.

Hawthorn says the school system received at least $7 million, providing each student in the district with new learning materials, such as new laptops.

“Learning loss was such a big issue coming out of the pandemic that we wanted to provide the instruction and materials that students needed to recover that learning loss,” said Hawthorne.

The funds are also providing professional developments for teachers.

“We want to replace aging HVAC units that are more energy efficient but also improve the air quality within our schools,” said Hawthorne

Hawthorne says it was a team effort to be able to provide such improvements to students and teachers.

He says students’ tests scores have bettered since the pandemic.

