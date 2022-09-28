Elevated fire danger today, breeziness continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The two constants in the forecast will continue again today, and really for the rest of the workweek. It will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine.

The chance of rain in association with Ian has dropped considerably Friday and Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern and southern counties are possible through Friday. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and comfortable. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s today and tomorrow before reaching 80 degrees Friday.

The winds will stay elevated at 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph. This, combined with dry conditions and very low relative humidity, will create a critical fire weather risk today. Fires will start easier and spread quicker than normal. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Gusts of 20-30 mph are likely through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

While the winds will stay elevated through Saturday, the fire weather concerns do drop after today. Still, breezy conditions could cause issues if outdoor burning is conducted.

Hurricane Ian is still forecast to move northward from Florida toward the Carolinas over the next several days. The latest forecast path would likely mean virtually no rain from Ian for Central Alabama. Most models are leaning in that drier direction, so we’ve lowered rain chances considerably for Friday and Saturday.

Ian will make landfall around 6 p.m. EDT Wednesday as a category 4 storm. (WSFA 12 News)

The only change in the weather you will notice is some additional cloud cover this weekend into next week as moisture wraps behind Ian and the humidity goes up a little bit. It won’t be gray, dreary or overcast, but there will be more of a partly cloudy sky every day instead of entirely sunny skies.

Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees this weekend before climbing into the 80s next week. Low temperatures will stay comfortable to cool in the 50s for at least the next week.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.