Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices.

Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.

AAA’s Clay Ingram said hurricanes can cause major impacts to gas supply, which can cause major changes in price, making it more expensive for you.

Down trees and power lines can also make it difficult for trucks to get in and out and deliver gas to stations. Ingram said if Hurricane Ian causes any damage to the gas and oil infrastructure, like the pumping platforms and refineries, it could cause prices to increase. But, Hurricane Ian isn’t set to cause gas problems.

“Right now, it looks like the hurricane is heading for the western coast, gulf coast of Florida,” Ingram said. “There are not a lot of gas and infrastructure in that particular area that is the path of the hurricane right now.”

Ingram said many of those refineries are closer to the Gulf of Texas, so other hurricanes this season could risk price increases, but if we don’t see any major natural disasters in that region, he said Alabama’s prices likely will continue going down into the new year.

