Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices

Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices?
Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices?
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices.

Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.

AAA’s Clay Ingram said hurricanes can cause major impacts to gas supply, which can cause major changes in price, making it more expensive for you.

Down trees and power lines can also make it difficult for trucks to get in and out and deliver gas to stations. Ingram said if Hurricane Ian causes any damage to the gas and oil infrastructure, like the pumping platforms and refineries, it could cause prices to increase. But, Hurricane Ian isn’t set to cause gas problems.

“Right now, it looks like the hurricane is heading for the western coast, gulf coast of Florida,” Ingram said. “There are not a lot of gas and infrastructure in that particular area that is the path of the hurricane right now.”

Ingram said many of those refineries are closer to the Gulf of Texas, so other hurricanes this season could risk price increases, but if we don’t see any major natural disasters in that region, he said Alabama’s prices likely will continue going down into the new year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

National Women’s Health & Fitness day focuses on the importance of getting active and taking a...
National Women’s Health & Fitness Day makes women’s well-being top priority
Selma's mayor and City Council members discussed city employee pay raises at a meeting on Sept....
Selma mayor, City Council, at odds over employee pay raises
Wanted in Chilton County
Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search for man with multiple warrants
Montgomery Police Academy
25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy
The couple is currently in Bradenton, just about an hour south of Tampa, where they are not...
Former Alabama resident now in Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian