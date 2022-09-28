Faulkner to take on Campbellsville Saturday

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will play the Campbellsville Tigers on the road Saturday.

The Eagles and the Tigers are both 2-2 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

TIME: 1:01 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Finley Stadium, Campbellsville, KY

