Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Hope for the future’: 15-year-old on track to be youngest nursing program graduate

A 15-year-old is on track to be the youngest graduate of Arizona State University's nursing program. (Source: KNXV, ELLIANA TENENBAUM, EDSON COLLEGE OF NURSING)
By Cameron Polom
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - A teenager is working to become the youngest person to graduate from Arizona State University’s nursing school.

Elliana Tenenbaum, a 15-year-old nursing student, may not be old enough to drive, but in less than a year, she will graduate from the Edson College of Nursing Program.

“From a very young age, I’ve been passionate about medicine and helping others. And I think that largely has to do with my dad, who is a general practitioner,” Elliana said.

She was first introduced to what would become her future passion at his office. Under his watchful eye, she even gave her first shot at 4 years old.

“He taught me how to do thyroid ultrasounds and interpret them at 8 years old,” Elliana said.

She said her graduation is the first step in her journey to becoming a nurse practitioner, which she has worked for during the pandemic.

“It definitely served as an eye-opener event, but it honestly reinforced my idea of becoming a nurse. We need people to help care for patients, and I want to be one of those people,” Elliana said.

She graduated high school early while also being enrolled in college courses.

Clinical Associate Professor Dr. Aliria Munoz Rascon said she immediately spotted Elliana’s attributes since the two met at the school.

“Seeing these students give me hope for the future of our nursing profession with their fire, excitement and drive. I think that’s exactly what we need right now,” Rascon said.

Elliana is expecting to be able to legally work as a nurse as soon as she passes her board exams.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall this morning, disaster preparation was taking place....
Salvation Army prepares to help Hurricane Ian victims
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island,...
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys