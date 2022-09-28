Advertise
Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Maryville

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on the Maryville Scots this Saturday.

The Hawks are 3-1 for the season while the Blazers are 1-3.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

TIME: 12 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Honaker Field at Lloyd Thorton Stadium, Maryville, TN

WHERE TO WATCH: Team1Sports

