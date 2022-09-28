Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special...
The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”

According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division.

WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our website, mobile app and our Facebook page.

Additional details surrounding this announcement have not been released publicly.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Christian Martinez
Suspect caught after Chilton County K-9 handler injured during search
Lightning inside Hurricane Ian
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ivey with Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team
AHSAA adopts new rule that accommodates religious requests
FEMA moving supplies to Maxwell Air Force Base SOURCE: Air University Public Affairs
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response