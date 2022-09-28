Advertise
Montgomery police working to combat violent crime, announce drug arrests

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - To demonstrate the ongoing work to combat violent crime in Montgomery, police announced two ‘significant’ drug-related arrests.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert announced the arrests of Delvin Powell and Victor Ortiz during a special news conference Wednesday.

According to Montgomery police, the two men are both charged with trafficking illegal drugs. Both were charged a week apart in separate investigations.

Capt. G.C. Russell said the department was made aware of a large shipment of crystal meth, which was believed to be headed to Montgomery for distribution. The investigation resulted in Ortiz being identified as the primary suspect. He was taken into custody on Sept. 20 by members of the SWAT Team, narcotics and gang unit.

Court records show that at the time of his arrest, Ortiz was in possession of over nine pounds of crystal meth, worth over $36,000.

Court records indicate Powell was taken into custody by members of the narcotics unit on Tuesday following a traffic stop on Woodland Drive, which is located off South Court Street.

At the time of his arrest, Powell was found to have in his possession 220 hydrocodone pills, 209 oxycodone pills and 220 percocet pills. He was also found in possession of 34.1 grams of a white powdery substance later believed to be cocaine, two handguns and $40,494 in cash.

“When folks are on narcotics and are dependent on narcotics, they will break into your home, they will rob you and they will steal from you and you become a victim of circumstance,” Albert added.

Chief Albert said he believes there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community.

Albert said officers are seeing those suffering from drug abuse and in crisis daily.

“The cases we are talking about today are just the tip of the iceberg,” Albert said.

Albert added that many more arrests are expected.

“I am committed, my team is committed, and we will do everything in our power to rid our streets of these narcotics,” Albert said.

