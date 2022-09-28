National Women’s Health & Fitness Day makes women’s well-being top priority

Advertise
National Women’s Health & Fitness day focuses on the importance of getting active and taking a proactive role in women’s health.((Source: WMC))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday is National Women’s Health & Fitness day, which focuses on the importance of getting active and taking a proactive role in women’s health.

A healthy diet, daily exercise and regular doctor visits are essential for maintaining health, regardless of gender, experts say. But women often put everyone else’s exercise, diet and doctors’ appointments first.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, two-thirds of women in the United States are caregivers who provide regular support to others, and caregivers are at a greater risk for poor physical and mental health.

So, each year the last Wednesday in September is designated to help women re-focus. This year may be more important than ever. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, women are finding our stress levels continue to rise and mental health struggling.

National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is the largest annual health promotion event for women of all ages

