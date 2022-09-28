No. 2 Alabama to play Arkansas Saturday
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WSFA) - The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to play the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday afternoon.
The Tide is 4-0 and the Razorbacks are 3-1 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Donald W. Reynolds Stadium, Fayetteville, AR.
WHERE TO WATCH: CBS
