Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Woman arrested after kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’

Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found...
Middletown police say Virginia Stamper is facing drug and animal abuse charges after they found an injured kitten.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten.

The Middletown Police Department said an arriving officer at the scene found an injured kitten with “gaping slices to the neck” before taking Virginia Stamper into custody.

WXIX reports Stamper is facing a charge of cruelty to a companion animal. She was booked into the Middletown Jail.

Middletown police said while they were booking Stamper, a corrections officer found a baggie of meth in her purse. Therefore, the woman is also facing a drug charge in the incident.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation, including what happened leading up to the attack on the kitten.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Woman, victim in Monday shooting, dies from injuries
Montgomery police investigating 2nd deadly Monday shooting
File image
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
Montgomery police on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured, one seriously.
Man, woman injured in Montgomery shooting

Latest News

An aerial images shows a crime scene where a 14-year-old lost his life.
Police search for 5 shooters in high school football ambush that killed 14-year-old
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida
Latravious “Duke” Williams was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged...
Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says
FILE - The online retailer has reportedly closed sites near Tampa and Orlando.
Hurricane Ian temporarily pauses Amazon facilities in Florida