SHIP aims to help beneficiaries navigate open enrollment

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is almost that time of year where Medicare beneficiaries have a chance to review their coverage and make any changes that will could possibly save them money and improve their coverage.

Medicare open enrollment is quickly approaching. Within the last few weeks, Medicare beneficiaries in our state may have already received something in the mail called an “Annual Notice of Change” from their insurance company.

“And that’s going to be an important document,” said Nick Nyberg with the Alabama Department of Senior Services. “Because if there’s a change in their plan, if they take a medication away from the formulary, if they add a medication, that there’s going to be a change in the cost of that plan, that document is going to notate take that.”

Nyberg says through Alabama’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), Medicare beneficiaries can receive free education, counseling and information about Medicare, including savings programs.

“Our whole goal is to help ease the navigation of the Medicare system and have them receive the correct drug coverage they need the correct medical coverage they need and allow them to have the best coverage that they can,” he added.

Nyberg says during this time, it is important to be aware of fraud and scams that may target you.

“If your phone rings and someone says we’re calling from Medicare or the social security office, that’s not a good telephone call, they can hang up,” said Nyberg. “So, we encourage them to use our service to receive that counseling because it is legitimate and it is free and it is unbiased. And it is very helpful and very effective.”

There are more than one million Medicare beneficiaries in the state. Medicare open enrollment runs October 15 through December 7.

You can contact the SHIP in your area by clicking here.

