Troy to battle Western Kentucky Saturday
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Saturday matchup.
Troy is 2-2 for the season while Western Kentucky is 3-1.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
TIME: 6 p.m. Central
LOCATION: L.T. Houchens-Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+
