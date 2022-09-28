Troy to battle Western Kentucky Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Saturday matchup.

Troy is 2-2 for the season while Western Kentucky is 3-1.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

TIME: 6 p.m. Central

LOCATION: L.T. Houchens-Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPN+

