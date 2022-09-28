Tuskegee, Clark Atlanta set to faceoff Saturday
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will travel to play Clark Atlanta University Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Tigers are 2-2 for the season and the CAU Panthers are 1-3.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
TIME: 3 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
