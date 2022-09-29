Advertise
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida

Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.

Wakefield says the incident management team, along with equipment, is ready to go. They’re just waiting on the word to head out. The group’s trained volunteers could be leaving as soon as this weekend. Once they arrive in Florida, they will be prepared to feed the public through their field kitchen and assist with cleanup and recovery.

“We will be helping homeowners get back in their homes. We provide emotional, spiritual care with our chaplains, and we were anticipating that the communication systems, that the cell sites are going to be damaged. So this time we’re taking a communications unit too for our our teams to be able to communicate back and forth with our Incident Management site,” said Wakefield.

All donations that come in go directly to those who need it the most. Click here if you would like to support the Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief.

The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions has been serving those in need since the early 1980s.

