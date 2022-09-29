Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn

Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Beauregard Elementary School custodian has been arrested on over 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

On September 27, Lee County investigators and Alabama State Bureau of Investigations division joined forces to implement multiple search warrants in Lee Co. regarding exploitation of children under the age of 18.

On September 28, investigators found that one of the suspects was a custodian at Beauregard Elementary School. 33-year-old Matthew Adams Hammock was taken into custody at the school without incident.

Investigators collected a cell phone from Hammock at that time and were able to confirm multiple images of child pornography that had been downloaded from the internet. A search warrant was conducted at Hammock’s home where multiple digital devices were obtained.

During the search through Hammock’s digital devices, investigators were able to locate multiple images depicting nude children under 12 years of age.

Hammock has since been charged with 41 counts of possession of child pornography. Hammock is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $410,000 bond.

Police say there has been no evidence that would suggest Beauregard Elementary School or any of the students were depicted in any of the photos.

Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted searches in all of the bathrooms at the school and found no recording devices.

More charges are expected and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To demonstrate the ongoing work to combat violent crime in Montgomery, police announced two...
Montgomery police working to combat violent crime, announce drug arrests
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes could help...
Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs your vote
A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes could help...
Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs votes to win
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County