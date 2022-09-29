Advertise
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said there was a shooting in Uniontown Wednesday night.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location.

Jackson said there are several victims, and that many of them were rushed to the hospital in Demopolis.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

