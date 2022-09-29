DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said there was a shooting in Uniontown Wednesday night.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location.

Jackson said there are several victims, and that many of them were rushed to the hospital in Demopolis.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.