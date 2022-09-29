Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To demonstrate the ongoing work to combat violent crime in Montgomery, police announced two...
Montgomery police working to combat violent crime, announce drug arrests
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

Latest News

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene believed there was a "snitch" in the office, leaking...
‘I’m sick of these Black bastards’: Sheriff heard on phone making racist comments, planning to ‘clean house’
Ian began as an invest out in the Atlantic Ocean before moving into the Caribbean Sea and...
The numbers behind Ian so far
Some time next month, the Department of Education will unveil an online application for debt...
Biden administration getting ready to start student loan debt forgiveness process
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina