Houston County Schools see large increase in math scores

math homework
math homework(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Some bragging rights for Houston County Schools.

Last spring’s ACAP and ACT results are in, and the district is now the highest county system in the state for math scores.

They rank 17th for math proficiency in the entire state.

Students across different grade levels and schools drove the county’s scores up about 15%.

The increase brings the district even or above in every grade level with pre-covid proficiency.

Houston County leaders credit their success to a number of resources.

Joshua Robertson, Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction with Houston County Schools explains, “We’ve been able to add technology in all of our classrooms within our school district, especially with tested grade levels, so our students have been able to get accustomed to not only the technology, but the tools that come with that, that they encounter on some of the tests.”

“We’re just extremely proud of our teachers and our students,” expresses Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools. “They’ve had a lot thrown at them the last couple years. We’ve had new technology, new curriculum, and they really bought into it last year and showed a lot of growth, so we’re excited about that.”

White says they expect to see even more growth this school year.

