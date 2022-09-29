Advertise
Huntingdon College student nominated for humanitarian award needs your vote

A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes could help...
A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a- kind award and your votes could help her win.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Huntingdon College student is a finalist for a one-of-a-kind award, but she needs your votes to help her win.

Senior Erin Cembrale is up for the Oticon 2022 “Focus on People” award. It recognizes outstanding people who are helping to show that hearing loss does not limit a person’s ability to make a positive difference in their families, communities, or the world.

Erin was born with genetic and progressive hearing loss. She was fitted for her first pair of hearing aids when she was just 6 weeks old, and her mom worked hard to ensure her speech developed normally. Now, Erin is a star soccer player at Huntingdon who says her hearing loss is a strength that has pushed her to work harder. She also uses her talents on the soccer field to mentor younger athletes with disabilities.

Erin is one of three finalists for the award, judged on their accomplishments in a whole range of community, athletic, academic and social activities. Read more about the award, Erin’s story and nomination, and cast your vote at Finalists (oticon.com).

Caption

