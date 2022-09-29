Advertise
Leeds Police: 68-year-old man charged with rape, human trafficking

Human trafficking investigation in Leeds
Human trafficking investigation in Leeds
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A 68-year-old Leeds man was charged with rape and human trafficking, according to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin.

Irwin said on September 27, 2022, Leeds Police officers served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Philadelphia Street.

George Ervin Clark, 68, of Leeds was taken into custody. Officers said three females were detained and released.

George Ervin Clark
George Ervin Clark(Leeds Police Dept.)

Officers collected evidence including a camera, VHS tapes, thumb drives, CDs, laptop, cell phones, rifle, pistol, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The Chief Irwin is calling this a tragic incident and says they were surprised and relieved to find and release three women from the home.

“We suspected that we were going to go in there and arrest him and maybe find evidence of the crime but what we didn’t expect is -- we didn’t expect to find three females in there,” said Chief Irwin. “We didn’t expect to find this large amount of evidence that we have -- that we just now have to find some victims.”

Clark was charged with Rape x3 and Human Trafficking. He is in the Jefferson County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Irwin said, “It is great to remove a predator from our community and it is a tragedy that these offenses have occurred. We want the public to know that if you have been a victim of a crime to please report it. Sexual Assaults such as these are almost always not reported but fortunately a young lady came forward who is going to make a difference. It appears that many victims may still be out there and anyone with information on this defendant or who has been a victim is encouraged to contact the Leeds Police Department. We are here to bring individuals to justice who have victimized anyone regardless of their status in the community. This is an ongoing investigation and there is no statue of limitations in sexual offenses.’

I am proud of the efforts of our personnel and the difference that is going to be made in this community. I appreciate all of the victim’s advocates who are assisting with this case.”

He is now asking anyone with information or anyone who may be a victim to come forward. You can call them at (205) 699-2581.

