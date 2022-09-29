Advertise
Mayor aims to promote Montgomery as regional innovation hub

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is meeting with representatives at the U.S. Department of Commerce Thursday to promote Alabama’s capital city as a regional innovation hub.

According to the mayor’s office, Reed with join other members of the African American Mayor’s Association to discuss funding for innovation hub cities like Montgomery.

The funding is part of the CHIPS and Science Act 2022, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August. The act makes investments in areas that work to revitalize domestic manufacturing, create good-paying American jobs, strengthen American supply chains, and accelerate the industries of the future.

The mayor’s office said Montgomery has been designated as a STEM cluster by the Brookings Institute based on various factors, including work to expand and diversify the region’s tech ecosystem.

The capital city has launched several STEM initiatives like the Alabama Collective, the Montgomery TechLab, and the Lab on Dexter, among others.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

