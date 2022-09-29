Advertise
Mobile Baykeeper files federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over coal ash

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Baykeeper has filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Power over its plan to store coal ash in a pit next to the Mobile River.

The site would be at the power company’s Barry Steam Plant in north Mobile County.

The Mobile-based environmental watchdog contends the coal ash plan violates the “resource conservation and recovery act.”

Alabama power plans to store more than 21 million tons of the toxic coal ash at its facility, which Baykeeper contends poses a serious risk to public health.

Alabama power said it could not comment on the suit.

