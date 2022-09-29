Advertise
More dry, breezy weather with no rain in sight

High winds will calm down a bit by this weekend
70s and sunshine continue today...
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for another cooler than normal day across central and south Alabama... even with a ton of sunshine, highs will only climb into the mid and upper 70s later on this afternoon. That fall-like feeling will stay with us, but it comes at the cost of some breezy conditions. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern and southern counties are expected - otherwise it will be entirely sunny and comfortable!

Critical fire weather concerns again today for most of us.
Critical fire weather concerns again today for most of us.(WSFA 12 News)

The sunshine will be plentiful again tomorrow, and the winds will stay elevated at 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph possible. The wind speed will relax on Saturday and remain much lower Sunday and into next week. Given the breezy conditions, low relative humidity and dry weather, the fire weather concerns remain elevated again today with a Red Flag Warning in effect. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

High temperatures will come up a bit starting tomorrow. Since Ian will pass well off to our east there won’t be any impacts felt locally. For that reason temperatures will warm into the lower 80s all weekend long. The lower 80s stick with us through next week too. A few mid-80s will even occur Saturday and later next week.

Ian continues to gain momentum as the storm heads towards South Carolina...
Ian continues to gain momentum as the storm heads towards South Carolina...(WSFA 12 News)

The afternoons may warm up a little, but the mornings should stay comfortably cool in the 50s. There likely won’t be many lower 50s after Saturday, but middle and upper 50s are going nowhere!

So the afternoons will get warmer, the wind will relax and the mornings will stay cool. But what about any rain chances? Unfortunately there aren’t any for at least the next seven days. The very dry pattern will stay in place and rainfall deficits will develop or get larger if they already have developed.

Dry and sunny weather continues for the next week...
Dry and sunny weather continues for the next week...(WSFA 12 News)

Cloud cover will increase a little more beginning Sunday as moisture builds a little bit. So instead of entirely sunny sky, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds next week.

Ian began as an invest out in the Atlantic Ocean before moving into the Caribbean Sea and...
The numbers behind Ian so far
