Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died.

Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones.

“He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson.

The two worked together, became managers together and later owners.

Gibson owned the location in Brundidge and Jones owned the Troy location.

“He cared about the business, made sure everything worked right, made employees happy when they worked there,” said Gibson.

It wasn’t till Jones retired that Gibson would only see him as a regular customer. The two always stayed in touch.

“I’d call him and talk to him asked him how he was doing and he said he was ok,” Gibson recalled.

Gibson found out about Jones death while working.

“My whole day was bad that day,” she said.

Despite the loss, Jones will always be remembered for the business he built and making everyone seem like family.

He will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Pike County.

Crowe’s will prepare and cook chicken for his loved ones after the funeral.

