Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation.

“Inmates have been notified and encouraged to notify any visitors,” ADOC said in a release.

The prison system confirmed Wednesday that all facilities remain operational, but the work stoppages have affected food services since inmates, who are now protesting, make up a large part of its food service workforce. The inmates also work in various other departments like laundry.

The inmate work strike, joined by continuing protests outside, is part of a demand for multiple changes to state prisoner laws and procedures, including sentencing and parole conditions. Gov. Kay Ivey has called their demands “unreasonable” and said most are not even possible without state legislative action.

ADOC says security measures and controlled movement have been deployed during the strike to maintain prison security, although they cannot comment on specific security procedures due to safety concerns.

