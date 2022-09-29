Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages

The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an...
The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation.

“Inmates have been notified and encouraged to notify any visitors,” ADOC said in a release.

The prison system confirmed Wednesday that all facilities remain operational, but the work stoppages have affected food services since inmates, who are now protesting, make up a large part of its food service workforce. The inmates also work in various other departments like laundry.

The inmate work strike, joined by continuing protests outside, is part of a demand for multiple changes to state prisoner laws and procedures, including sentencing and parole conditions. Gov. Kay Ivey has called their demands “unreasonable” and said most are not even possible without state legislative action.

ADOC says security measures and controlled movement have been deployed during the strike to maintain prison security, although they cannot comment on specific security procedures due to safety concerns.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To demonstrate the ongoing work to combat violent crime in Montgomery, police announced two...
Montgomery police working to combat violent crime, announce drug arrests
FILE - The logo for Regions Bank is seen above a branch's entrance in Roswell, Ga., Thursday,...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry

Latest News

Content sponsored by The Queen of Clean.
Queen of Clean: Sink, Tub & Grout Cleaner
Ian began as an invest out in the Atlantic Ocean before moving into the Caribbean Sea and...
The numbers behind Ian so far
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Mayor aims to promote Montgomery as regional innovation hub
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn
Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on over 40 counts of child porn