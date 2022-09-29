Advertise
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts

By Javon Williams and Romario Gardner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wallace State Community College released a statement on Wednesday in regards to an instructor making “offensive” remarks on social media.

In the posts, history instructor Leigh Ann Courington commended the Ku Klux Klan, praised ‘sundown laws’ and says the Nazis ‘got some things right.’

In the statement, the college reassures students, staff and the public that the campus is inclusive and caring and the incident is a reminder that “we must never think this work is done.”

“As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity and accessibility for our community.”

Wallace State Community College President, Vicki Karolewics

According to the release, Courington has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Courington has since deleted her Facebook page.

