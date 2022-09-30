Advertise
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger.

Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama.

Their team-up still has room for a little friendly competition to see which school brings in the most donations. They’ve kept this up since 1994.

Gov. Kay Ivey kicked off this year’s food duel with the first donation Friday morning.

“I guess you can call this a bipartisan compromise. As we head into the rivalry season, let’s all remember that when it comes to working toward better Alabamians of tomorrow, we’re all on the same team,” Ivey said.

Both food drives also accept monetary donations. Donations will be accepted in person or online until a week before the Iron Bowl game day. Check these links for locations and more information:

