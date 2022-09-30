Advertise
Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State.

Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts.

Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa River and Pioneer electric cooperatives are in Florida to assist Peace River Electric Cooperative, with 36 crew members working until all power is restored.

Peace River Electric is a sister co-op of all Alabama electric cooperatives.

”No lineman looks forward to it happening,” said Alabama Rural Electric Association safety coordinator Jeff Whatley, “But no lineman is going to tell you they don’t look forward to going on the storm because it’s the importance you get from people you’re there to help.”

Whatley said all co-ops in the state of Alabama are on standby for when additional assistance is needed for power repairs in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

