CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. U.S. health officials are expanding the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus. They also say they are providing more monkeypox vaccine, working to expand testing, and taking other steps to try to get ahead of the outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Health officials are warning some cases of monkeypox are more severe than originally thought.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes some people with the disease have experienced debilitating symptoms.

Those symptoms include painful lesions, some of which have become necrotic and led to amputations.

Some patients have also experienced involvement of multiple organs and developed conditions including heart and brain inflammation.

Most of these severe cases are being seen in people who are also infected with advanced stages of HIV. Scientists say the same could happen in anyone whose immune system is compromised.

The majority of cases diagnosed in the U.S. have been mild to moderate. The U.S. has about 25,000 cases reported, and one death has been attributed to monkeypox.

Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida