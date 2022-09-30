Advertise
Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus

Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A Nuggets this month!
(tcw-wflx)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options.

Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website.

While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s campus locations generally feature limited menu options and operating hours.

An annual study by the American Customer Satisfaction Index recently named Chick-fil-A America’s favorite fast food restaurant for the eighth year in a row.

This will be Chick-fil-A’s first location in Macon County.

