Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkins and exotic animals

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s pumpkin patch season, and there are all kinds of options out there. If you’re looking for something a little “exotic,” a trip to Auburn may be the move.

“In October, if everything goes correctly, these fields will be full of cars,” said Patrick Starr, owner of the Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch.

They have a little bit of everything. During the day, there are all kinds of kids’ activities and fun.

“We’ve got a bounce pad, inflatables, and a rock climbing wall. Starting the second week, we’ll have a mechanical bull. We have a petting zoo, pony rides, tons of kids’ activities, and a corn crib. We have a full-scale kitchen called the Choctafaula Cafe,” Starr said.

Pumpkin patch is Auburn is wild in more ways than one. The Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins, bouncy houses, all kinds of kids activities, plus exotic animals. (WSFA)

They even have a section with adult beverages for those who may want wine or beer. At night it turns into the Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm. But it’s the hay rides during the day that really get wild.

“You are able to go on a hay ride and see camels, ostriches, zebras, water buffalo, tortoise, porcupines, all sorts of domesticated and exotic animals,” Starr added.

We know about the Auburn Tigers, but camels in Auburn?

Pumpkin patch is Auburn is wild in more ways than one. The Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins, bouncy houses, all kinds of kids activities, plus exotic animals. (WSFA)

“This farm raises exotic animals, mainly exotic hoof stock. So we’re licensed by the FDA,” Starr said.

Soon the fields will be full of animals and pumpkins. They’re just waiting on you.

“The thing I enjoy most about this place is the people and the enjoyment they get out of it. I feel like, overall, our business is a people business. We want to offer something that they can do in a cost-effective manner that’s different from anywhere else,” Starr said.

Once Halloween is over, they will rent out this space for private events and weddings.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.