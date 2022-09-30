The city of Enterprise mourns the loss of community member

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Enterprise has lost a pillar of their community.

Richard Fleming passed on Friday at the age of 94.

Former City Councilmember Fleming served the City of Enterprise from 1972-1988. He also did time as a fire and police commissioner.

“Richard was a champion for Enterprise. He was not only a prominent businessman, but he was a family man,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “He was always so good about helping people in the community. He will be missed by many, but the legacy he leaves behind will remain.”

He opened Fleming Ford Tractor Company on Bellwood Road which served the community for 60 years.

Fleming was known around town as “the candy man” as he handed out sweet treats on Sunday and Wednesdays at First Baptist Church.

“He always, always, always had a bag of candy with him,” Longtime Enterprise Resident Pam McQueen wrote on Facebook, “[He] was surrounded by children of all ages as they eagerly anticipated reaching into that bag and retrieving their piece of candy.”

During World War II, Fleming served as a medic in the Navy.

He was an active member of the community and was a part of the Lions Club until his health kept him from going to functions.

His wife of 67 years, Ruth, passed in 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on October 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Enterprise. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, Children’s Ministry, 302 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330.

