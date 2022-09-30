Dry and slightly cooler than normal pattern continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds high up in the sky are anticipated in our eastern counties. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny, but a few degrees warmer today; highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree warmer than normal for the last day of September.

No rain in the forecast at all whatsoever. (WSFA 12 News)

October, statically one of the driest months across Alabama, will start tomorrow without any wet weather. Because of this, and the extended forecast not including any accumulating rain, drought conditions will likely worse. On top of that, fire weather concerns are still an issue. A combination of windy and dry conditions could cause issues if outdoor burning is conducted, so until the days become less breezy it is highly discouraged to do any outdoor burning.

The wind will relax a bit tomorrow, but it’s breezy again on Sunday. Next week looks calmer in the wind department.

Ian will make another U.S. landfall as a category 1 hurricane Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Ian is moving toward South Carolina this morning and will continue moving northwestward before fading into a remnant area of low pressure over North Carolina. This path means absolutely no rain for Alabama. There actually isn’t a drop of rain in the forecast for the entire seven day forecast.

The only change in the weather that you will be able to see is some additional cloud cover each day starting Sunday as moisture and humidity go up a little bit. There will be more of a partly cloudy sky every day instead of entirely sunny skies like we’ve had this week.

It will be breezy at times again today, tomorrow and Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this weekend and remain there next week. A few mid 80s are possible tomorrow and late next week, but there are no 90s in the forecast at this time. Low temperatures will stay comfortable to cool in the 50s for the foreseeable future!

