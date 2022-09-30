Healthy Aging Month promotes evolving habits as people age

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Healthy Aging Month to focus on older adults’ physical and mental health. The month also reminds us that our minds and bodies change as we age.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is important to help deal with those changes and to help prevent some common age-related health problems. Many factors influence healthy aging. Some, like genetics, are not in our control. Others are within our reach, like exercise, a healthy diet, going to the doctor regularly, and taking care of our mental health.

This month reminds us that we can take a proactive approach to aging by adopting healthy habits and behaviors, managing existing health conditions, and staying connected to our community.

The Montgomery Area Council on Aging provides services and promotes independent living by offering opportunities to enhance the quality of life and increase community awareness of senior issues.

Learn more at macoa.org.

