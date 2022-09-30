Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday.

Once a month for the past two years, American Legion Post 1948 and the PEERS Caring Home for Veterans has set up a mobile food pantry at Paterson Field to give back to the community.

“We don’t want anybody to be ashamed or embarrassed to need help and a lot of people won’t ask for help, so we have no problem coming out here, setting up, and doing the best we can to help out the people in Montgomery,” said Organizer Crystal Williams.

The mobile food pantry began at the start of COVID-19. The American Legion would go door-to-door dropping off packages of food on random doorsteps, but as the need grew, they knew they had to do more.

“We now bring a tractor-trailer full of food here every month to feed the needy in Montgomery,” said Commander Fred Williams with American Legion Post 1948.

Organizers say every month they hand out about 27,000 pounds of food to about 270 families.

Hundreds have lined up for this food drive in Montgomery.



Organizers tell me folks were out here at 6 am.



It takes place once a month and is spear-headed by the Montgomery American Legion Post 1948 with the help from a number of other local organizations. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/UFF4JfiLmX — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) September 30, 2022

The American Legion has help from several other local organizations like the Montgomery Area Food Bank, the Wounded Warrior Project, Kappa Lambda Chi, local churches, and Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey.

“Lots of cars and lots of people, just shows you that our city our community, they really need it,” said Rodney Davis with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Hundreds of people came out to Paterson Field on Friday for the event. Organizers said some people showed up as early as 6 a.m. to be first in line.

“For a person to come and sit in their car for four hours, they’re not the greedy, their the needy,” Williams said.

Volunteers who come out say they are more than happy to help those in need.

“It feels good just to help our fellow Montgomerians meet their basic needs,” said Joel Grace with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Those who wait in line are grateful.

“It’s hard for the people that don’t get food stamps, the senior citizens, so we do the best we can with what we got,” said Montgomery Resident Susie Jones.

“It’s just amazing that we can do this you know? So I’m so happy about it. I get up early in the morning when I know it’s gonna happen and get up and come on out here, that’s the only way you’re going to get the gift that God has given us,” said Montgomery resident Willie Mae McClain.

The American Legion is always in need of donations and volunteers. If you would like to help, visit their website.

You can also contact Williams at 334-201-8706

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.