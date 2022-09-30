Advertise
I-85 SB reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Macon County

Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according...
Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - All southbound lanes on Interstate 85 have reopened after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. near exit 38 in Tuskegee.

No additional details such as injuries were released.

