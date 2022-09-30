Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said.

According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.

The Pike Road post office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Postal Service said post office boxes were moved from the Mount Meigs post office to the Pike Road post office. Customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS or visit the Postal Service’s website, usps.com.

Local mail delivery will not be impacted, the Postal Service added.

