Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-85 SB near Tuskegee

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. near exit 38 in Tuskegee. Troopers say the lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

No additional details such as injuries were released.

Motorists should expect delays or seek an alternate route at this time.

