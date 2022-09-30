Pike County man facing multiple child abuse charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing several child abuse charges, according to the Pike County sheriff’s office.

Joey Austin Zellers, 29, turned himself in Wednesday and has since been charged with rape, sodomy and sex abuse, all in the first degree.

Details on the charges have not been publicly released.

Zellers has been placed in the Pike County Jail under a $110,000 bail.

