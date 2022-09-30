Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 50 years of service

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Business owners from across Prattville and Autauga County came together Thursday to celebrate 50 years of the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s an incredible feat for our chamber here in Prattville,” said Catherine Porter, chairman of the board of directors. “We have gone through a lot and seen a lot over five decades.”

The last two and a half years have been especially difficult for many area businesses. They have felt the effects of inflation, employee shortages, the pandemic and more.

Brenda Coone runs a greeting card company. At times it’s been hard to get supplies.

“Supply chain issues is a real thing,” Coone said. “Getting the products that we needed to make our greeting cards has been a bit challenging.”

It is not just small businesses. Wade Seamon said the banking business was also impacted.

“We’ve all been affected by that. Not only the businesses, but individuals and the consumer as well,” Seamon said.

Despite these recent challenges, chamber officials believe the organization is strong, allowing businesses to network and bounce back.

The chamber has committees that focus on small businesses, economic development, workforce development and more.

“It is here to support our business community and our community partners, and we look forward to another 50 years,” Porter said.

Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in joining the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce can visit the group’s website or call 334-365-7392.

