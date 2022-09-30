Advertise
Selma native, Orioles player Gunnar Henderson earns ‘player of the year’ honor

2019 file photo of Gunnar Henderson, who was recently called up to the Baltimore Orioles. He's since been named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year for 2022.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (WSFA) - Selma native and Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson continues to earn accolades on the baseball diamond.

The 21-year-old has been named Baseball America’s Minor League Player of the Year!

Baseball America has been naming a Minor League player of the year since 1981 and bases its decision “factoring age, level and projected future MLB value.” Henderson joins the likes of Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Frank Thomas as previous winners.

Henderson was a Morgan Academy student and Auburn Baseball signee in 2019 when he was taken by the Orioles in the second round of that year’s MLB Draft.

Henderson played 65 games in the AAA before the Orioles pulled him to the big leagues, making him the youngest to reach the MLB in 2022. His Aug. 31 debut didn’t disappoint as he hit a homerun so hard that his helmet came off!

