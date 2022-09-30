Advertise
Temperatures coming up a little bit

Staying breezy today, tomorrow and Sunday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine once again. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and a little warmer in the lower 80s.

No rain in the forecast at all whatsoever.
No rain in the forecast at all whatsoever.(WSFA 12 News)

The fire weather concerns have lowered today as compared to previous days. Still, the breezy and dry conditions could cause issues if outdoor burning is conducted. Until the days become less breezy I’d discourage outdoor burning if at all possible.

The wind will relax a bit tomorrow, but it’s breezy again on Sunday. Next week looks calmer in the wind department.

Ian will make another U.S. landfall as a category 1 hurricane Friday.
Ian will make another U.S. landfall as a category 1 hurricane Friday.(WSFA 12 News)

Ian is moving toward South Carolina this morning and will continue moving northwestward before fading into a remnant area of low pressure over North Carolina. This path means absolutely no rain for Alabama. There actually isn’t a drop of rain in the forecast for the entire seven day forecast.

The only change in the weather that you will be able to see is some additional cloud cover each day starting Sunday as moisture and humidity go up a little bit. There will be more of a partly cloudy sky every day instead of entirely sunny skies like we’ve had this week.

It will be breezy at times again today, tomorrow and Sunday.
It will be breezy at times again today, tomorrow and Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this weekend and remain there next week. A few mid-80s are possible tomorrow and late next week, but there are no 90s in the forecast at this time. Low temperatures will stay comfortable to cool in the 50s for the foreseeable future!

