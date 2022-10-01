Cool mornings, warm afternoons for the beginning of October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Saturday! It’s another breezy afternoon across central and south Alabama, but there is a ton of sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds in the sky to track. Otherwise it’s picture perfect fall-like weather for the first day of the new month. Temperatures peaked somewhere in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree cooler than normal.

October, statically one of the driest months across Alabama, will start tomorrow without any wet weather. Because of this, and the extended forecast not including any accumulating rain, drought conditions will likely worse. On top of that, fire weather concerns are still an issue. A combination of windy and dry conditions could cause issues if outdoor burning is conducted, so until the days become less breezy it is highly discouraged to do any outdoor burning.

The only change in the weather that you will be able to see is some additional cloud cover each day starting Sunday as moisture and humidity go up a little bit. There will be more of a partly cloudy sky every day instead of entirely sunny skies like we’ve had this week.

Dry, fall-like weather is expected for the first week of October... (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this weekend and remain there next week. A few mid 80s are possible tomorrow and late next week, but there are no 90s in the forecast at this time. Low temperatures will stay comfortable to cool in the 50s for the foreseeable future!

