Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cool mornings, warm afternoons for the beginning of October

No sign of rain anytime soon... good for outdoor plans, bad for building drought conditions
By Amanda Curran
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Saturday! It’s another breezy afternoon across central and south Alabama, but there is a ton of sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds in the sky to track. Otherwise it’s picture perfect fall-like weather for the first day of the new month. Temperatures peaked somewhere in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree cooler than normal.

October, statically one of the driest months across Alabama, will start tomorrow without any wet weather. Because of this, and the extended forecast not including any accumulating rain, drought conditions will likely worse. On top of that, fire weather concerns are still an issue. A combination of windy and dry conditions could cause issues if outdoor burning is conducted, so until the days become less breezy it is highly discouraged to do any outdoor burning.

The only change in the weather that you will be able to see is some additional cloud cover each day starting Sunday as moisture and humidity go up a little bit. There will be more of a partly cloudy sky every day instead of entirely sunny skies like we’ve had this week.

Dry, fall-like weather is expected for the first week of October...
Dry, fall-like weather is expected for the first week of October...(WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this weekend and remain there next week. A few mid 80s are possible tomorrow and late next week, but there are no 90s in the forecast at this time. Low temperatures will stay comfortable to cool in the 50s for the foreseeable future!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according...
I-85 SB reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Macon County
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Latest News

No major changes to our forecast anytime soon...
No major changes to our forecast anytime soon...
Alabama stuck in a dry weather pattern
Alabama stuck in a dry weather pattern
Abnormally dry and drought conditions are prevalent across the U.S.
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
Still no rain in sight...
Still no rain in sight...