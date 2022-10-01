Faulkner dominates Campbellsville 49-17

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles dominated the Campbellsville Tigers at Finley Stadium in Campbellsville, KY Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles were first to score as quarterback Ben Anderson passed to wide receiver Jaiveyon Tucker for a 14-yard touchdown with 8:25 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers also got on the board in the first quarter. With 3:11 left, Tre’ Bass scored an 18-yard rushing touchdown.

The teams ended the first quarter tied 7-7.

Most of the action in the game happened in the second quarter as the teams collectively added five more scores.

Campbellsville quickly broke the tie as they scored a TD with 12:18 remaining in the second quarter.

Less than two minutes later, Huntingdon scored another TD. After a successful field goal, the game was tied once again. Two additional Faulkner touchdowns secured the lead over Campbellsville.

The Tigers were able to score a 50-yard field goal just before halftime, but they still trailed the Eagles 28-14.

Faulkner returned in the second half with three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter.

Neither team put up a score in the fourth quarter of the game.

Faulkner went on to beat Campbellsville 49-17.

The Eagles improved to 3-2 for the season. They will host Thomas More University next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

