Huntingdon handles Maryville 42-28

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks defeated the Maryville Scots at Honaker Field at Lloyd Thorton Stadium in Maryville Saturday afternoon.

Maryville was first to put points on the board in the high-scoring game. With 9:49 left in the first quarter, quarterback Bryson Rollins passed to wide receiver Steph Carter for a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Huntingdon wasn’t far behind though. With 8:16 left in the first quarter, running back Kahari McReynolds completed a four-yard rushing TD.

Maryville went on to score another touchdown before the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks quickly answered back within seconds of the second quarter as QB Landon Cotney passed to McReynolds for a 52-yard TD.

The Scots controlled the remainder of the second quarter as they scored two more touchdowns.

Maryville led Huntingdon 28-14 as the game went to halftime.

The Hawks returned and completely dominated the second half.

Two Huntingdon touchdowns tied the game early in the third quarter.

The Hawks sought revenge and bypassed the Scots in the fourth quarter as they scored two additional touchdowns.

Huntingdon defeated Maryville 42-28.

The Hawks are now 4-1 for the season. After an off week, they will host Brevard on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. CT.

