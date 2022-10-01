Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon handles Maryville 42-28

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks defeated the Maryville Scots at Honaker Field at Lloyd Thorton Stadium in Maryville Saturday afternoon.

Maryville was first to put points on the board in the high-scoring game. With 9:49 left in the first quarter, quarterback Bryson Rollins passed to wide receiver Steph Carter for a 19-yard touchdown reception.

Huntingdon wasn’t far behind though. With 8:16 left in the first quarter, running back Kahari McReynolds completed a four-yard rushing TD.

Maryville went on to score another touchdown before the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks quickly answered back within seconds of the second quarter as QB Landon Cotney passed to McReynolds for a 52-yard TD.

The Scots controlled the remainder of the second quarter as they scored two more touchdowns.

Maryville led Huntingdon 28-14 as the game went to halftime.

The Hawks returned and completely dominated the second half.

Two Huntingdon touchdowns tied the game early in the third quarter.

The Hawks sought revenge and bypassed the Scots in the fourth quarter as they scored two additional touchdowns.

Huntingdon defeated Maryville 42-28.

The Hawks are now 4-1 for the season. After an off week, they will host Brevard on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according...
I-85 SB reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Macon County
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Latest News

ASU, Huntingdon and Faulkner gearing up for Saturday games
ASU, Huntingdon and Faulkner gearing up for Saturday games
Faulkner to take on Campbellsville Saturday
Alabama linebacker Henry ToÕoToÕo (10) celebrates against Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium in...
No. 2 Alabama to play Arkansas Saturday
Alabama State to challenge Texas Southern Saturday