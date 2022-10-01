Advertise
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued

Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian. (Source: CNN, Hope Labriola/Lisbeth Whelan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes.

One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside her mobile home before she was rescued.

Her friend Lisbeth Whelan recorded an emotional phone call between the two, as Labriola was at the end of her rope before being rescued.

“There’s nowhere anyone can go. Waves are going down my street,” Labriola is heard saying during the phone call. “I am so cold!”

The 45-year-old woman was reportedly treated for hypothermia after her rescue.

Labriola said she does not plan to move back to Fort Myers Beach because “the place is wiped out.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

