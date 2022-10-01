Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed in overnight Opelika shooting

Opelika police
Opelika police(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in Opelika.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3AM Saturday at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, AL was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators with the Opelika Police Department are asking anyone with information to call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according...
I-85 SB reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Macon County
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

Latest News

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Macon County reacts to electronic bingo ruling
Macon County reacts to electronic bingo ruling
Authorities said Rachael Whaley, 35, has been missing since Sept. 16.
Police seek missing Opelika woman last seen 2 weeks ago
Alabama state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, whose district includes Lowndes County, says the state's...
Alabama lawmaker says jobs, millions of dollars will be lost after bingo machine ruling